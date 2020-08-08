Comerica Bank Buys 13,108 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after acquiring an additional 799,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,583,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,532,000 after purchasing an additional 130,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943 shares of company stock worth $163,492. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $3.34 on Friday, hitting $173.16. 13,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,237. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 119.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.73.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

