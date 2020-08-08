Comerica Bank Buys 18,687 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,103,000 after buying an additional 491,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baxter International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Baxter International by 23.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $650,473,000 after purchasing an additional 842,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,314,000 after buying an additional 7,365,663 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,170. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

