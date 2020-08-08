Comerica Bank Buys 25,584 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,913 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $2,413,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 35.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.96.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $809,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $613,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,684. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.43. 18,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,345. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

