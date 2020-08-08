Comerica Bank Buys 3,894 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 263.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $48.90. 194,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,611,968. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

