Comerica Bank Buys 9,013 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.39% of Cannae worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cannae by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 7.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 519.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $250,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brent B. Bickett bought 26,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,012.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 417,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,334 shares of company stock worth $1,812,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of CNNE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 96,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,474. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.70. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.20 million. Cannae had a net margin of 73.28% and a return on equity of 49.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.