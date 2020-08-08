Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,545 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.67. 2,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,851. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $79.22.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $911,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $10,289,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,345 shares of company stock worth $14,600,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

