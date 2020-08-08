Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 83,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,043. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

