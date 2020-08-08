Comerica Bank Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $675,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,741 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,455 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.12.

ITW traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $188.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,396. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.