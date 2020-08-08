Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $475.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,667. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.77.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $328.37 per share, with a total value of $4,597,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total transaction of $2,225,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 125,823 shares of company stock valued at $43,884,801 and have sold 46,048 shares valued at $20,632,706. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

