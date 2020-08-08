Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.43% of TreeHouse Foods worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Shares of THS stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.36. 2,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,712. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,106,693.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,035,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,533 shares of company stock worth $2,401,014. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

