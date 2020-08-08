Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,741 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 380.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,015 in the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 76,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,845,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

