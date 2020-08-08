Comerica Bank Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $111.93. 19,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus cut their price target on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

