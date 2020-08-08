Comerica Bank Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.59. 1,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,164. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

