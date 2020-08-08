Comerica Bank Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.27% of Enstar Group worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 88,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,845. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.50 and a beta of 0.57. Enstar Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($15.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $365.71 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

