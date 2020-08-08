Comerica Bank Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AON by 30.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,087 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,290,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AON by 21.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,668 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $167,370,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in AON by 15,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 754,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Citigroup cut their target price on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price objective on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.18.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.77. 5,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.89. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.27 and a 200-day moving average of $195.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

