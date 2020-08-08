Comerica Bank Has $12.85 Million Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,238 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 1.09% of Core-Mark worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 534,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 24,095 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Core-Mark by 304.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CORE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of CORE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.51. 1,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.24.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

