Comerica Bank Has $13.80 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Republic Services worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.30. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

