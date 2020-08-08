Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.99. 3,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,219. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $2,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,082 shares of company stock worth $55,272,101. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.