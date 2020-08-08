Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.66. 35,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,761. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $174.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.51.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

