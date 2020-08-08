Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 96,120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.20. 6,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.86. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

