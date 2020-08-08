Comerica Bank Purchases 129,262 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,262 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.41% of M.D.C. worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 110,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $4,940,239.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,652.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,363,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,355,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,718 shares of company stock worth $17,316,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,609. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

