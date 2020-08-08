Comerica Bank Purchases 12,964 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Colfax worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Colfax by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 12.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Colfax by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,157,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after buying an additional 154,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 118,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,519. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.85. Colfax Corp has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. Colfax’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $189,744.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,684.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,274.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

