Comerica Bank Purchases 19,594 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Comerica Bank increased its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,091 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,594 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.26% of TCF Financial worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in TCF Financial by 22.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 835,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 54,003 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 135,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,593,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 474,001 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of TCF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. 4,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,356. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $242,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

