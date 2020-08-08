Comerica Bank Purchases 2,495 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

GS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.39. 30,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,503. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.