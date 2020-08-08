Comerica Bank Purchases 50,638 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,638 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 424,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 64,506 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $9,559,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23,347.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. 31,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,588. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

