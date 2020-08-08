Comerica Bank Purchases 6,332 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $158,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 411.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,295,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,670,000 after buying an additional 1,846,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 464.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,209,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,871,000 after buying an additional 995,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,557,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 54,235 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 234,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

