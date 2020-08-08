Comerica Bank Purchases 7,892 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris by 1,144.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 66.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.09. 12,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.07 and a 200 day moving average of $190.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Cowen started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.65.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

