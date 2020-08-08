Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,366,000 after acquiring an additional 148,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,431,000 after buying an additional 72,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 32.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,970,000 after acquiring an additional 516,115 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,001,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,693,000 after purchasing an additional 264,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,518. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

