Comerica Bank Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4,487.5% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,403. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.43. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $183.59. The company has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

