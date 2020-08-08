Comerica Bank Raises Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 244,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.53. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.27.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

