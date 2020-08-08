Comerica Bank Sells 13,325 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.40% of Potlatchdeltic worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter worth $739,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 37.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Shares of PCH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,575. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $45.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 170.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.