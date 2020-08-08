Comerica Bank Sells 1,513 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.25% of Ashland Global worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 180.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

NYSE ASH traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

