Comerica Bank Sells 16,407 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,407 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Repligen worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 39.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,118. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.32 and a 12-month high of $159.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.39, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.11 million. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total transaction of $470,130.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,512.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $6,562,620.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,157 shares in the company, valued at $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,359 shares of company stock worth $12,638,213. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

