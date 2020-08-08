Comerica Bank Sells 2,612 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Entergy worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Entergy by 61.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,068.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 35,749 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.76. 4,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

