Comerica Bank Sells 27,518 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,521,000 after purchasing an additional 617,898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 391,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,776,000 after purchasing an additional 540,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.69. 36,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,654. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

