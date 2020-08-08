Comerica Bank Sells 41,405 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,405 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.44% of Element Solutions worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 211,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 135,532 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 4,335.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,230,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,202,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849,720 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,002. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.85. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.39%. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

