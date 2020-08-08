Comerica Bank Sells 57,445 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,445 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.14.

NYSE EL traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.97. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,745.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,902. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

