Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 437,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,931 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.36% of Rexnord worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Rexnord by 47.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 474.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $123,000.

RXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of RXN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. Rexnord Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $142,122.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $2,357,767.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,506.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,045. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

