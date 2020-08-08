Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,390 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 23.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 107,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

