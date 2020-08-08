Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIX. TheStreet raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 9,358 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $480,346.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,025.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,466. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 55.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 25.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $743.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.