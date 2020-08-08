Comfort Systems USA’s (FIX) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at FIX

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at FIX in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $53.29.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 9,358 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $480,346.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,025.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $831,819.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,160.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,834 shares of company stock worth $2,388,466. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,544,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after purchasing an additional 77,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,971,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,008,000 after purchasing an additional 334,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,521,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,908,000 after purchasing an additional 182,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

