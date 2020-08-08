Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Trading Up 0.6%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.35 and last traded at $108.95, 223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CZMWY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.29.

About Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CZMWY)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.