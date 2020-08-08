Commonwealth Edison Co Declares Dividend of $0.98 (NASDAQ:CQXL)

Commonwealth Edison Co (NASDAQ:CQXL) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.9821 per share on Wednesday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

