Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Down 5.5% in July

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 682,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.4% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,099,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 17.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 73.7% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.07. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 22.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

