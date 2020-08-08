Comparing Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) & CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Cortexyme has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytRx has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cortexyme and CytRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 0 0 3 0 3.00 CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cortexyme presently has a consensus price target of $68.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.85%. Given Cortexyme’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cortexyme is more favorable than CytRx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CytRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and CytRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$36.98 million ($1.94) -22.75 CytRx $250,000.00 N/A -$7.16 million N/A N/A

CytRx has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and CytRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -32.48% -30.67% CytRx N/A -43.76% -38.00%

Summary

Cortexyme beats CytRx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Aldoxorubicin, an improved version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. Aldoxorubicin is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of relapsed soft tissue sarcoma, as well as evaluating in various other cancer indications with unmet clinical need, including small-cell lung cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

