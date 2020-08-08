Comparing Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and Immunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences N/A -250.21% -125.43% Immunic N/A -57.88% -51.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and Immunic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences N/A N/A -$80.03 million ($1.31) -2.24 Immunic N/A N/A -$34.93 million ($4.52) -4.14

Immunic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evofem Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Evofem Biosciences has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunic has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Evofem Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Immunic shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Evofem Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Immunic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Evofem Biosciences and Immunic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Immunic 0 0 6 0 3.00

Evofem Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 213.99%. Immunic has a consensus price target of $55.20, suggesting a potential upside of 195.19%. Given Evofem Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evofem Biosciences is more favorable than Immunic.

Summary

Immunic beats Evofem Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing multi-purpose vaginal pH regulator gel product candidate for the reduction of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. The company is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of RORyt; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function. Immunic, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

