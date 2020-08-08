Comparing Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Argos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARGSQ)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Argos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1 2 1 0 2.00 Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vanda Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Argos Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Argos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals $227.19 million 2.88 $115.55 million $2.11 5.69 Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Argos Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Argos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals 47.31% 27.43% 23.31% Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats Argos Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its products also include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; VTR-297, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and VQW-765, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. In addition, the company is developing cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator activators and inhibitors. It markets its products in the United States, Europe, and Israel. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Argos Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

