Compound Price Up 13% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Compound token can now be bought for $156.88 or 0.01332319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $401.80 million and approximately $90.55 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001537 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000215 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000457 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound's total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound's official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

