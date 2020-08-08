Compound Reaches Market Capitalization of $391.15 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $152.72 or 0.01301805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $391.15 million and $58.73 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001592 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000205 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000563 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

