Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Posts Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. 1,215,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,277. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 152.75 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.72.

In other Comstock Resources news, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 778,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,250. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

